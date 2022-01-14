Frontier Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Carroll 4-1 17-2 
Montana Tech 4-1 15-5 
MSU-Northern 3-2 15-5 
Rocky Mountain 2-3 9-8 
Montana Western 1-4 12-8 
Providence 1-4 9-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Thursday, Jan. 13

Montana Tech 75, MSU-Northern 66

Carroll 83, Providence 75

UM Western at Rocky Mountain, canceled

Saturday, Jan. 15

Providence at Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Carroll at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m.

UM Western at Montana Tech, canceled

