Frontier Conference Tournament

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 7 MSU-Northern (15-15) at No. 2 Montana Western (19-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Montana Tech (14-16) at No. 3 Lewis-Clark State (19-9), 8 p.m.

No. 5 Providence (18-12) at No. 4 Rocky Mountain College (19-10), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll College (21-9)

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Tuesday, March 10

Championship

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

