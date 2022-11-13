College volleyball
Frontier Conference
Player of the Year: Maureen Jessop, Montana Tech, Sr., OH.
Coach of the Year: Brian Solomon, Tech.
Co-Setters of the Year: Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain College, So.; McKenna Kaelber, Tech, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ayla Embry, Rocky, Sr., libero.
Freshman of the Year: Olivia Caddy, Tech, L/DS.
Assistant coach of the Year: Kristi Arntson, Tech; Al Givens, Montana State-Northern; Casie Lowden, Rocky.
All-Conference
First team: Julia Carr, Carroll College, Jr., DS; Elizabeth Heuiser, Carroll, So., MH; Katherine McEuen, Carroll, Sr., OH/RS; Alana Graves, Northern, Jr., MB; Taylor Henley, Tech, Sr., MB; Maureen Jessop, Tech, Sr., OH; Olivia Muir, Tech, Sr., OH/RS; Jazi Smith, Montana Western, So., OH; Makenna Bushman, Rocky, So., OH; Ayla Embry, Rocky, Sr., L; Rhiannon Nez, Rocky, So., MB/RS; Blythe Sealey, Rocky, So., S; Jenna Thorne, Providence, Jr., OH.
Second team: McKenna Kaelber, Tech, Sr., S; Kelsey Goddard, Western, So., L/DS; Danyel Martin, Western, RS So., MB; Bella Bryan, Rocky, So., OH/RS; Zoe Naugle, UP, Jr., MB.
All-freshmen team: Sidney Gulick, Carroll, OH; Macee Murphy, Northern, S; Olivia Caddy, Tech, L/DS; Kinnidi Willmore, Tech, OH; Jordan Olson, Western, RS; Ryann Eddins, UP, OH; Bella Thompson, UP, S.
