College volleyball

Frontier Conference Tournament

at University of Providence, Great Falls

Friday, Nov. 15

No. 5 Carroll College def. No. 4 Lewis-Clark State, 25-14, 23-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-12

No. 2 Providence def. No. 7 MSU-Northern, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18

No. 3 Rocky Mountain def. No. 6 Montana Western, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

Bye: No. 1 Montana Tech (24-6).

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 1 Montana Tech def. No. 5 Carroll College, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 28-26, semifinal

1 p.m.: No. 2 Providence def. No. 3 Rocky Mountain College, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25, semifinal

7 p.m.: No. 2 Providence def. No. 1 Montana Tech, 33-31, 25-22, 25-13, championship

Note: Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the 2019 NAIA national tournament beginning Nov. 23.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments