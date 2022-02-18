Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Rocky Mountain 12-3 24-4 
Providence 12-3 25-5 
Carroll 11-4 23-6 
Montana Western 5-10 15-12 
Montana Tech 3-12 12-18 
MSU-Northern 2-13 9-20
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Postseason schedule

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 23

No. 5 Montana Tech at No. 4 Montana Western, 7 p.m.

No. 6 MSU-Northern at No. 3 Carroll, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Feb. 26

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Rocky Mountain, TBA

Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Providence, TBA

Championship

Tuesday, March 1

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, TBA

Tags

Load comments