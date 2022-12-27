Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Carroll College2-09-4
Rocky Mountain College2-08-4
Montana Western1-110-2
Providence1-110-4
Montana State-Northern     0-24-8
Montana Tech0-22-8

Thursday

Montana Western vs. Dickinson State (North Dakota), 1:30 p.m. in Billings

St. Mary's (Canada) at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

Lakeland (Canada) at Carroll College, 2 p.m.

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Canada) at Rocky Mountain College, 5:30 p.m.

Keyano (Canada) at Montana State-Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Montana Western vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 1:30 p.m. in Billings

Keyano at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

Providence vs. Lakeland, 3:30 p.m. in Havre

Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at Montana State-Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Briercrest (Canada) at Carroll College, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Montana State-Northern, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday
 
Briercrest at Montana Western, 11 a.m.
 

Tags

