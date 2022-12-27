Frontier Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Carroll College
|2-0
|9-4
|Rocky Mountain College
|2-0
|8-4
|Montana Western
|1-1
|10-2
|Providence
|1-1
|10-4
|Montana State-Northern
|0-2
|4-8
|Montana Tech
|0-2
|2-8
Thursday
Montana Western vs. Dickinson State (North Dakota), 1:30 p.m. in Billings
St. Mary's (Canada) at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.
Lakeland (Canada) at Carroll College, 2 p.m.
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Canada) at Rocky Mountain College, 5:30 p.m.
Keyano (Canada) at Montana State-Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Montana Western vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 1:30 p.m. in Billings
Keyano at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.
Providence vs. Lakeland, 3:30 p.m. in Havre
Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Montana State-Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Briercrest (Canada) at Carroll College, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Montana State-Northern, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Briercrest at Montana Western, 11 a.m.
