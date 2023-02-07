agate Scoreboard: Frontier Conference women's basketball standings (Feb. 7) Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frontier ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Carroll College11-120-5Montana Western9-321-4Rocky Mountain College9-317-7Providence4-814-11Montana Tech3-97-15Montana State-Northern 0-127-18ThursdayCarroll College at Montana Tech, 5 p.m. Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.Montana Western at Providence, 5 p.m.SaturdayRocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 2 p.m.Montana Tech at Providence, 2 p.m.Montana State-Northern at Montana Western, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Women's Basketball Frontier Conference Fooball Naia Women's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Billings Senior girls wrestling team is 'relentless, stubborn, ornery and very motivated' High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday
