Frontier Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Rocky Mountain College
|4-0
|12-4
|Montana Western
|3-1
|15-2
|Carroll College
|3-1
|12-5
|Providence
|1-3
|11-6
|Montana Tech
|1-3
|5-9
|Montana State-Northern
|0-4
|7-10
Thursday
Montana State-Northern at Montana Tech, 5 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.
Providence at Carroll College, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State-Northern at Carroll College, 2 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m.
Montana Tech at Montana Western, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.