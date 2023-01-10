Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Rocky Mountain College4-012-4
Montana Western3-115-2
Carroll College3-112-5
Providence1-311-6
Montana Tech1-35-9
Montana State-Northern     0-47-10

Thursday

Montana State-Northern at Montana Tech, 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.

Providence at Carroll College, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State-Northern at Carroll College, 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m.

Montana Tech at Montana Western, 2 p.m.

