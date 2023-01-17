Frontier Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana Western
|5-1
|17-2
|Carroll College
|5-1
|14-5
|Rocky Mountain College
|5-1
|13-5
|Montana Tech
|2-4
|6-10
|Providence
|1-5
|11-8
|Montana State-Northern
|0-6
|7-12
Thursday
Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.
Carroll College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.
Montana State-Northern at Providence, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Montana Tech at Carroll College, 2 p.m.
Montana Western at Providence, 2 p.m.
Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
