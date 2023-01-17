Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana Western5-117-2
Carroll College5-114-5
Rocky Mountain College5-113-5
Montana Tech2-46-10
Providence1-511-8
Montana State-Northern     0-67-12

Thursday

Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.

Carroll College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Providence, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Montana Tech at Carroll College, 2 p.m.

Montana Western at Providence, 2 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.

