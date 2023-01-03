Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Carroll College2-011-4
Rocky Mountain College2-010-4
Montana Western1-113-2
Providence1-111-4
Montana State-Northern     0-27-8
Montana Tech0-24-8

Thursday

Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 5 p.m.

Carroll College at Montana Tech, 5 p.m.

Providence at Montana Western, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Providence at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.

Montana Western at Montana State-Northern, 2 p.m.

Tags

Load comments