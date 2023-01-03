Frontier Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Carroll College
|2-0
|11-4
|Rocky Mountain College
|2-0
|10-4
|Montana Western
|1-1
|13-2
|Providence
|1-1
|11-4
|Montana State-Northern
|0-2
|7-8
|Montana Tech
|0-2
|4-8
Thursday
Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 5 p.m.
Carroll College at Montana Tech, 5 p.m.
Providence at Montana Western, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Providence at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.
Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
Montana Western at Montana State-Northern, 2 p.m.
