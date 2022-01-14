Frontier Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Rocky Mountain 5-0 16-1 
Providence 4-1 17-3 
Carroll 3-2 15-4 
Montana Western 2-3 12-5 
Montana Tech 1-4 10-10 
MSU-Northern 0-5 7-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Thursday, Jan. 13

Rocky Mountain 80, UM Western 45

Providence 62, Carroll 59

Montana Tech 61, MSU-Northern 61

Saturday, Jan. 15

Providence at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

Carroll at MSU-Northern, 2 p.m.

UM Western at Montana Tech, canceled

