Rocky 34, Eastern Oregon 17

Rocky Mountain 14 10 10 34 
Eastern Oregon10 17 

First quarter

RMC: Simon 4 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 11:30

EOU: Rosas 1 run (Cahill kick), 2:00

RMC: Overton 57 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :38

Second quarter

EOU: Rosas 1 run (Cahill kick), 9:38

RMC: Henry 38 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 8:23

RMC: Garrett 48 field goal, :50

EOU: Cahill 21 field goal :00

Third quarter

RMC: Overton 19 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:50

RMC: Garrett 33 field goal, 13:44

Individual statistics

Rushing: RMC, Dick 17-123, Wilcox 20-47, Corcoran 7-28, Killian Jr. 1-10, McGrew 2-9. EOU, Quinn 11-82, Rosas 8-47, Eggers 4-5, Ross 2-4, Reed 1-1, Hess 1-0.

Passing: RMC, Dick 14-26-0-224. EOU, Quinn 16-30-3-201, Ross 4-8-0-32.

Receiving: RMC, Overton 2-76, Henry 3-63, Garsjo 2-38, Simon 2-27, Bass 1-9, Dwyer 1-8, Killian Jr. 1-3, McGrew 1-0. EOU, Wilkerson 4-63, Camp 2-37, Brown 2-34, Thomas 1-26, Kesey 3-22, Blackham 1-18, Rosas 3-16, Reed 2-14, Camp 1-4, Eggers 1-(-1).

