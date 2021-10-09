Rocky 34, Eastern Oregon 17
|Rocky Mountain
|14
|10
|10
|0
|—
|34
|Eastern Oregon
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
First quarter
RMC: Simon 4 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 11:30
EOU: Rosas 1 run (Cahill kick), 2:00
RMC: Overton 57 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :38
Second quarter
EOU: Rosas 1 run (Cahill kick), 9:38
RMC: Henry 38 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 8:23
RMC: Garrett 48 field goal, :50
EOU: Cahill 21 field goal :00
Third quarter
RMC: Overton 19 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:50
RMC: Garrett 33 field goal, 13:44
Individual statistics
Rushing: RMC, Dick 17-123, Wilcox 20-47, Corcoran 7-28, Killian Jr. 1-10, McGrew 2-9. EOU, Quinn 11-82, Rosas 8-47, Eggers 4-5, Ross 2-4, Reed 1-1, Hess 1-0.
Passing: RMC, Dick 14-26-0-224. EOU, Quinn 16-30-3-201, Ross 4-8-0-32.
Receiving: RMC, Overton 2-76, Henry 3-63, Garsjo 2-38, Simon 2-27, Bass 1-9, Dwyer 1-8, Killian Jr. 1-3, McGrew 1-0. EOU, Wilkerson 4-63, Camp 2-37, Brown 2-34, Thomas 1-26, Kesey 3-22, Blackham 1-18, Rosas 3-16, Reed 2-14, Camp 1-4, Eggers 1-(-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.