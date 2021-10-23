Rocky 39, Carroll 34

Carroll 14 10 34 
Rocky23 39 

First quarter

CC: Powell 34 field goal, 2:39

Second quarter

CC: Tuggle 4 run (Powell kick), 6:02

RMC: Overton 15 pass from Dick (kick blocked), 2:28

RMC: Garrett 52 field goal, :50

Third quarter

RMC: Overton 13 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:47

CC: Spiroff 40 interception return (Powell kick),  8:51

CC: Gilliard 7 pass from Prka (Powell kick), 2:56

Foruth quarter

RMC: McGrew 7 pass (Sellgren pass from Dick), 14:49

CC: Powell 39 field goal, 9:26

RMC: Overton 26 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 7:28

CC: Kraft 1 run (Powell kick), 4:45

RMC: Garsjo 13 pass from Dick (kick blocked), :24

RMC: Safety, :04

Individual statistics

Rushing: Carroll, Kraft 27-78, Brown 1-17, Tuggle 8-14, Prka 11-(-8). Rocky, Dick 13-33, Schick 8-12, McGrew 1-7, Wilcox 2-5.

Passing: Carroll, Prka 11-24-1-224. Rocky, Dick 22-42-1-346.

Receiving: Pierce 5-118, Rothie 2-51, Tuggle 1-13, Collins 1-7, Gilliard 1-7. Rocky, Overton 7-148, Henry 5-63, Simon 2-39, Sellgren 2-37, Garsjo 2-25, Killian Jr. 1-20, Schick 3-14.

