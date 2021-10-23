Rocky 39, Carroll 34
|Carroll
|3
|7
|14
|10
|—
|34
|Rocky
|0
|9
|7
|23
|—
|39
First quarter
CC: Powell 34 field goal, 2:39
Second quarter
CC: Tuggle 4 run (Powell kick), 6:02
RMC: Overton 15 pass from Dick (kick blocked), 2:28
RMC: Garrett 52 field goal, :50
Third quarter
RMC: Overton 13 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 10:47
CC: Spiroff 40 interception return (Powell kick), 8:51
CC: Gilliard 7 pass from Prka (Powell kick), 2:56
Foruth quarter
RMC: McGrew 7 pass (Sellgren pass from Dick), 14:49
CC: Powell 39 field goal, 9:26
RMC: Overton 26 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 7:28
CC: Kraft 1 run (Powell kick), 4:45
RMC: Garsjo 13 pass from Dick (kick blocked), :24
RMC: Safety, :04
Individual statistics
Rushing: Carroll, Kraft 27-78, Brown 1-17, Tuggle 8-14, Prka 11-(-8). Rocky, Dick 13-33, Schick 8-12, McGrew 1-7, Wilcox 2-5.
Passing: Carroll, Prka 11-24-1-224. Rocky, Dick 22-42-1-346.
Receiving: Pierce 5-118, Rothie 2-51, Tuggle 1-13, Collins 1-7, Gilliard 1-7. Rocky, Overton 7-148, Henry 5-63, Simon 2-39, Sellgren 2-37, Garsjo 2-25, Killian Jr. 1-20, Schick 3-14.
