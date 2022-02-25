BUTTE — With Sindou Diallo in the driver's seat, the Orediggers took the scenic route in beating Montana Western 70-68 on Friday night at the HPER complex to advance to the Frontier Conference tournament championship.
With the game tied at 68, Diallo received an inbound with 18.2 seconds to go. He started his dribble with about 10 ticks left on the clock, received a screen from Michael Ure at the top of the key and cruised right to the bucket that was left unprotected with no backside help. Diallo finished with the left hand to break the tie and give Tech the victory.
With the Orediggers up by four and 1:25 left in the contest, Diallo missed a pair of free throws that would have put Tech up by six. Jamal Stephenson converted a layup going the other way for the Bulldogs.
Now leading just 68-66, Tech came up empty again. Stephenson went back to the rim and was fouled with 27.3 seconds remaining. It was also Taylor England's fifth foul.
Stephenson, who was perfect from the charity stripe, made both foul shots to tie the game at 68. Montana Tech called timeout after Diallo brought the ball across half court with 18.2 seconds remaining, and the rest is history.
There was a brief moment when the game looked to be getting away from the Orediggers. Western was up 46-37 with 14:45 to go in the second half, when Derrius Collins hit a 3-pointer to make it 46-40. On the ensuing Orediggers possession, Caleb Bellach and Cody Baumstarck executed a perfect give-and-go as Bellach finished at the rim for two. With their lead whittled down to 46-42, the Bulldogs called a timeout with 13:51 to play.
Things didn't get better for Western out of the timeout. Another empty Bulldogs possession was met with a Bellach 3-pointer to bring the Orediggers within one point at 46-45. Tech denied the Bulldogs again and then it was Diallo who finished at the rim to give the Orediggers a 47-46 lead.
With the lid still on the hoop for Western, Diallo received an outlet pass from Baumstarck and went right at the defense again for another deuce. The Bulldogs again called timeout as the Orediggers led 49-46 at the 12-minute mark.
At 11:11, as luck would have it, the Bulldogs caught a break. Max Clark was fouled shooting a 30-foot 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring. He made all three free throws to tie things up. On the next Western possession, Jalen Hodges dunked on Baumstarck and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Bulldogs led 51-49.
The Orediggers answered with a 12-2 run to make it 61-53 with 6:13 to play, but Western clawed its way back.
Stephenson drained a pair of free throws to make it 68-62 Tech with 1:47 remaining. Drew Huse caught the inbound pass in the corner, realized he was about to be trapped and called timeout. The refs, unfortunately, did not see the timeout call. Huse was stripped and Stephenson was fouled going to the hole again. He hit two more free throws to make it 68-64 Orediggers with 1:41, which set up the late-game heroics.
Diallo led all scorers with 24 points. England added 18 and Huse had 11 for the Orediggers.
Jalen Hodges paced the Bulldogs with 22 points. Clark had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Stephenson added 13 and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Montana Tech advances to the tournament championship against Carroll College. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday in Helena.
