BILLINGS — Carroll College's Chris Akulschin, College of Idaho's Jacob Arms and Montana Tech's Ryan Lowry were tabbed as the Frontier Conference's Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, Monday.
All three players contributed to wins for their teams Saturday.
Akulschin, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Gig Harbor, Washington, tore up the Eastern Oregon defense in the Fighting Saints' 37-3 win as he caught nine passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 24 yards on a single carry during the game.
Arms, a sophomore defensive back from Willits, California, picked up a critical 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Yotes' narrow 28-24 victory over Southern Oregon. He additionally recorded eight total tackles as C of I remained atop the Frontier standings.
Lowry, a redshirt sophomore kicker from Pasco, Washington, converted two field goals and two extra points — including a go-ahead field goal with 4:07 left to play — as the Orediggers defeated Rocky Mountain College 20-17 on the road.
