Max Clark led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Jamal Stephenson had 13 and the Montana Western men's basketball team held off a furious second-half comeback by the University of Providence Argos for a 68-62 victory Tuesday night in Dillon during the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament.
After a sluggish start to the game, to say Montana Western caught fire from the outside would be putting it mildly.
During the first 20 minutes the Bulldogs torched the nets, knocking down 10 of 25 3-pointers. 10 of Western's 13 first-half field goals were from beyond the arc and the Bulldogs took a 39-22 lead into the break. Western's largest lead was 19 points.
The Argos cut the Western lead down to eight points at 52-44 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half, however a brief meltdown on the Providence sideline temporarily derailed the comeback.
After Lucious Brown received a technical foul with the Argos down by 12 with 8:16 left, the Bulldogs stretched the lead back out to 17 at 63-46. Brown was excused from the bench by Argos coach Steve Keller.
Providence cut the deficit to eight points again with 5:02 left in the half, and then crept to within six at 65-59 with 2:50 to play.
With the lid still on the hoop for the Bulldogs, Providence's Rasheed Butler drilled a 3-pointer to make the score 65-62 Western with 2:01 to go.
The two teams traded misses the clock ticked down to 48.1 seconds and 20 seconds on the shot clock, prompting the Bulldogs to call a 30-second timeout. Out of the timeout, the first two in-bound attempts were deflected back out of bounds. On the third attempt, a foul was called on the Argos. On the fourth in-bound attempt, Stephenson received the ball cleanly. After he and Ky Kouba played a two-man game at the top of the key for about 15 seconds, Kouba found himself with an open lane through the key and was able to hit about an 8-foot runner to give Western a five-point lead.
On the ensuing Providence possession, Jalen Hodges blocked Brendan Howard's 3-point attempt. Rashee Stocks corralled the rebound but also missed a trey. The Bulldogs grabbed the rebound, added some free throws and that was that.
Howard led all scorers with 20 points and was one rebound away from a double-double. Stocks had nine points.
Montana Western advances to the Frontier Conference semifinals, which means a date with rival Montana Tech. Tip is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Butte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.