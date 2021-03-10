BUTTE — Carroll College volleyball coach Maureen Boyle was ecstatic to see Maroons senior Avery Kelly sign her letter of intent to play for the Saints on Wednesday at Butte Central High School – everyone in attendance was.
“Avery is a true leader at this school. She is humble. She has better than a 4.0,” said Butte Central principal J.P. Williams. “I’ve never heard one complaint from her about anything. She is the type of kid who probably doesn’t want all this stuff to happen, but she deserves this kind of stuff. She deserves the celebration.”
“I’m not really an outgoing person,” Kelly said. “I’m super quiet and shy. So, I don’t know. I don’t really like the attention, but it’s cool to have this experience.”
The 5-foot-10 Kelly had a team-high 66 kills during the 2020 season to go along with 35 blocks and nine aces. In addition to her talent and athletic potential, Boyle was sold on Kelly’s personality.
“I think her character stood out to me more than anything,” said Boyle, or Coach Mo as many like to call her. “She’s very mature and down to earth. I know that she’s really quiet but she doesn’t hesitate to ask questions, or say things when she wants to say them. I just think that who she is as a person can be a huge part of our program.
“There’s so much about her on the court that the potential is through the roof. And her athleticism is crazy good. I’m excited for the opportunity to coach her. To see where she can go in four years, I think that’s really the carrot hanging out in front of us.”
Butte Central boys basketball coach Brodie Kelly, Avery’s father, was also in attendance to watch the culmination of his daughter’s hard work and dedication.
“I’m really proud of Avery for all that she’s accomplished this year,” Brodie said. “I’m also really thankful for the opportunity that Coach Mo has given her. I know she’s ready to work at the next level. She assumes nothing and just wants to get better.”
For Avery, Carroll had been on her radar since September. After a visit during the fall, she finally made up her mind in February that she would be playing for the Saints.
“I went over there for a visit back in September or October. It just felt like home,” Avery said. “I really liked the environment. The girls were super nice and I loved Coach Mo. Everyone was just really kind and welcoming.”
