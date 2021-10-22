No. 16 Rocky vs. Carroll

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Herb Klindt Field

Records: Rocky is 5-1; Carroll is 3-3

Quotable: “It’s one of those rivalry games that you step on the field and all the records go out the window, all the talk goes out the window. Hopefully we can respond to that.” – RMC safety Ty Reynolds

Notes: Rocky QB Nate Dick has thrown for 1,523 yards and 13 TDs, but has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three games. ... Carroll's defense has racked up 21 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss. The Bears have 15 sacks and 54 TFLs. ... The last time Rocky came off a bye, it lost 31-29 at home to Montana Tech on Sept. 18.