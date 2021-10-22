BILLINGS — As the Frontier Conference football season marches on, the pressure grows and the games become more magnified. That rings true for first-place Rocky Mountain College, which brings a 5-1 record and the NAIA’s No. 16 ranking into Saturday’s home game against rival Carroll College.
But the Battlin’ Bears, off to the program’s best six-game start since 1998, are embracing the moment.
“This is what we want. This is what we all signed up for,” Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said this week. “No one wants to be at a school where they say, ‘We’re OK with winning two or three games as long as there’s no pressure.’ Each week we go into it like a playoff game, and we’re worried about Carroll this week.”
The Bears are coming off their second bye week. They’ve won three consecutive games, which has vaulted them to the top of the league standings. Rocky played perhaps its most complete game two weeks ago in a 34-17 victory at Eastern Oregon.
Veteran safety Ty Reynolds, who has intercepted three passes and is one of Rocky’s foremost leaders on defense, said the team isn’t making too much of its current situation — despite the fact that it has already matched its combined win total from the previous 15 games prior to the start of this season.
The Bears’ goal is to not break precedent, and to continue to go about their business the same way they’ve done since the start of fall camp in August.
“It’s all about how we handle success,” Reynolds said. “In the past couple years we haven’t had success. It’s all kind of foreign but I think we’re really taking it in and not being complacent, and coming every day and working and working and working.
“We’d win a game in the past, come in and have a good Monday, then a terrible Tuesday, an OK Wednesday. But now we’re stacking days and getting better every time out. I like where it’s going.”
Still, Carroll (3-3) poses a distinct challenge.
The Saints’ offense boasts a strong ground game with one of the Frontier’s rising stars, running back Duncan Kraft. The redshirt freshman from Billings Central rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Montana Tech, 145 yards and two TDs against Southern Oregon, and 155 yards and a score versus MSU-Northern.
Defensively, Stutzriem said Carroll plays as diverse a style as Rocky has seen all year. The Saints are giving up just 18 points per game, and have allowed only 30 points once.
“They love to pressure the quarterback,” Stutzriem said. “They’ll bring anywhere from three to seven guys. So we’ve got to be very good about identifying the defense and handling that.”
Spotlight on: WR Joseph Dwyer
The better your football IQ, the more playing time you get. That’s certainly the case for Bears slot receiver Joseph Dwyer, who’s made a steady impact on offense as the season’s progressed.
“He’s very intelligent,” Stutzriem said. “He knows everything.”
Dwyer, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound redshirt freshman from Puyallup, Washington, ranks third on the team in catches (16) and receiving yards (238), and has scored a touchdown both through the air and on the ground. His knowledge of the playbook — and of the offense’s entire inner-workings — has led to an increased role.
And he’s become a reliable outlet for quarterback Nate Dick, as well as everyone else.
“One of the first things they told me when I got here was the more you know, the more you can play,” Dwyer said. “I just took it upon myself to learn everybody’s spots.
“Really, they wanted consistency — routes, hands, knowing the offense, knowing multiple positions, everything.”
As it relates to playing Carroll on Saturday, and to Rocky continuing its winning formula, he echoed what both his teammates and coaches have been saying for weeks.
“We’re still coming at it from an underdog perspective,” Dwyer said. “We’re going into this like it’s a playoff game and taking everything real serious and just trying to come out with a win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.