KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference football teams are ranked in the top 25 of the first regular-season NAIA coaches poll released Monday.
College of Idaho (2-0) is ranked 17th, Montana Western (2-1) 19th and Montana Tech (2-0) 21st.
In the preseason poll released Aug. 1, C of I was receiving votes (16), Western was ranked 17th and the Orediggers didn’t receive votes.
Carroll College (1-1) of the Frontier Conference was in the receiving votes category with 16 votes in the poll released Monday.
Another Frontier school, Rocky Mountain College (1-1) received seven votes in the poll released Monday. The Battlin’ Bears were ranked 19th in the preseason poll.
Dickinson State (0-2) of the North Star Athletic Association also dropped from the poll and received 13 votes. DSU was ranked 16th in the preseason poll.
Arizona Christian of the Sooner Athletic Conference, was ranked 20th in the preseason poll. The Firestorm (1-1) dropped from the poll and were in the receiving votes category with 20. Arizona Christian will join the Frontier as an associate member in football next year.
Defending national champion Morningside (2-0, Iowa) received all 19 first-place votes and totaled 444 points. Grand View (Iowa), last year’s NAIA runner-up, sports a 3-0 record and was second in the poll with 427 points.
Overall, there was little change among the top five teams with Lindsey Wilson (3rd, 2-0, Kentucky) swapping places with Northwestern (4th, 1-1, Iowa). Marian (1-0, Indiana) was fifth.
