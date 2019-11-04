Three Frontier Conference teams stayed in the latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.
The College of Idaho stayed at No. 6 while Montana Tech moved to No. 17 from No. 19. Montana Western also stayed at No. 24.
All three teams won to keep their rankings as C of I defeated Eastern Oregon 24-17, while Montana Tech defeated Southern Oregon 28-14 and Montana Western defeated Rocky Mountain 40-10.
Carroll College also received four votes from the committee after a 27-6 win over Montana State Northern.
The poll, which is released on a weekly basis, is voted on by a committee of head coaches who represent each of the conferences.
Montana Western wide receiver wins Frontier Conference Offensive POTW
Montana Western junior wide receiver Nate Simkins was named the Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Simkins caught nine passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Rocky Mountain 40-10.
This was the second straight game that Simkins caught three touchdown receptions,
Montana Western defensive back wins Frontier Conference Defensive POTW
Montana Western freshman defensive back Dylan Pope was named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Pope came away with two interceptions and recorded six solo tackles in the Bulldogs win.
This was the first time he has won the award.
Montana Western’s Joseph Lema wins Frontier Conference Special Teams POTW
Montana Western freshman kicker/punter Joseph Lema was named the Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 48.6 yards per punt and was a perfect 2 for 2 in PATs.
This was the first time the Bulldogs swept the Frontier Conference weekly awards.
Montana Western travels to the College of Idaho on Saturday.
