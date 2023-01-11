KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the latest edition of the 2022-23 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll and three teams are in the top 25.
Montana Western moved up six spots to No. 12 in the poll following wins over Providence and Carroll College last week. Carroll remains in the top-20, checking in at No. 18 on the list, while Rocky Mountain College has moved into the top 25 at No. 20 after beating Northern last Thursday and Carroll on Saturday.
No. 12 Western will host 20th-ranked Rocky on Thursday night.
The Saints (12-5, 3-1) slid seven spots back in the latest edition of the Coaches' Poll. Since the previous ratings, Carroll has gone 6-1, with their lone loss coming this past weekend at now-ranked Rocky Mountain College.
In the NAIA Men's Top 25 poll, only Montana Tech remains in the top 25. Montana Tech moved up to 12th following a win over Carroll in a top-25 matchup last Thursday. The Saints have dropped out of the poll and are no longer receiving votes. No other Frontier team is receiving votes either.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.