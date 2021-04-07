BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech will square of Thursday in the semifinal round of the Frontier Conference volleyball playoffs. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at RMC's Fortin Center.
Rocky, with a 16-3 overall record and a 15-3 mark in the Frontier, is the No. 2 seed for the tournament. The Battlin' Bears are 4-0 this season against fourth-seeded Tech (9-10, 8-10).
The Orediggers defeated Western in four sets in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday. Rocky had a bye.
Per the Frontier Conference's no-spectator policy due to COVID-19, fans are not allowed to attend the match.
Top-seeded Providence, 18-2 in its conference-only schedule, will host No. 6 MSU-Northern (3-18, 2-18) in the other semifinal on Thursday. Northern upset No. 3 Carroll in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The league title match will be played Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
