BILLINGS — The ninth-ranked University of Providence wrestling team fell behind early, but was able to battle back before posting a 28-14 Cascade Collegiate Conference dual victory over No. 20 Montana State-Northern on Thursday at the Billings Senior gym.
The dual was held on the eve of the state high school wrestling tournament, which begins on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
UP improved to 14-4, while Northern fell to 7-5.
Lights wrestlers Nick Kunz and Landon Bailey scored decisions in the first two matches to give MSUN a 6-0 lead. However, competing at 141 pounds, Providence's TJ Baun defeated Clayton Currier, 6-4, to spark the Argos' comeback.
Shonn Roberts (149) and Casey Dobson (157) scored back-to-back pins for the Argos. Hayden Schrull (184) also scored a pin for the Argos. UP won 6 of 10 matches.
"The event as a whole was a huge success," UP interim coach Steve Komac said in a press release. "I want to give a special thanks to (Senior) coach Josh Beeman and (Senior AD) Mark Sulser for all their efforts to put on this event, and all the other volunteers that came out from the Billings wrestling community tonight to help out. It was just an outstanding event for the state of Montana and something that I hope we can continue."
The Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament is Feb. 21 in Atheron, California.
