Providence 28, MSUN 14

125: Nick Kunz, MSUN, d. Eli Walston 5-1; 133: Landon Bailey, MSUN, d. Clayton Gilliam, 6-3; 141: TJ Baun, UP, d. Clayton Currier, 6-4; 149: Shonn Roberts, UP, p. Lane Paulson, 1:15; 157: Casey Dobson, UP, p. Caden Hilliard, 1:47; 165: Jordan Komac, UP, d. Nakoda Siegel, 2-1; 174: Chase Short, MSUN, t.f. Alex Quick, 21-4; 184: Hayden Schrull, UP, p. Carl Hanson, 4:50; 197: Isaac Bartel, MSUN, d. John Hensley, 6-2; 285: Justin Harbison, UP, md. Rylan Moldenhauer, 12-0.

