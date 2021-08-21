BUTTE — Sadie Lott and Jenna Thorne provided 11 kills apiece, Cydney Finberg-Roberts added 31 assists and 12 digs, and Sacha Legros chipped in with 25 digs as 14th-ranked Providence downed No. 8 Grand View 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 on Saturday at the Big Sky Challenge.
Zoe Naugle helped with seven kills and seven blocks for the Argos (3-0). Adysen Burns added eight digs.
Jenna Wagemester led Grand View (0-3) with eight kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.