BUTTE — Sadie Lott and Jenna Thorne provided 11 kills apiece, Cydney Finberg-Roberts added 31 assists and 12 digs, and Sacha Legros chipped in with 25 digs as 14th-ranked Providence downed No. 8 Grand View 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 on Saturday at the Big Sky Challenge.

Zoe Naugle helped with seven kills and seven blocks for the Argos (3-0). Adysen Burns added eight digs.

Jenna Wagemester led Grand View (0-3) with eight kills.

Tags

Load comments