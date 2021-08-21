BUTTE — The 14th-ranked Providence volleyball team added two quality wins to their resume on Saturday, taking down two Top 10 teams on the final day of the Big Sky Challenge.
After sweeping both opponents on the opening day of the tournament, the Argos (4-0, 4-0) took down No. 8 Grandview in three sets before ending the tournament with a five-set win over No. 6 Eastern Oregon.
"What a great start to the season," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "For us to come in here at the end of a long tournament and make an impact right away, that's great to see from the girls."
The Argos looked to be in mid-season form during the first match against the Vikings (0-3), who never scored about 20 points in any of the three sets. Sadie Lott and Zoe Naugle both led the team with 11 kills, Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 31 assists, while Sacha Legros led the way defensively with 25 digs.
Things got intense during the final game against the Mountaineers (2-2). After winning the first set, the Mountaineers bounced back taking the second set. After winning the third, the Mountaineers gained some momentum by forcing a fifth set. But the Argos responded, never giving up the lead in the final set and eventually winning 15-12.
"They responded really well when things got tough," Duda said. "There were things that we talked about that they had to work on, and it had to get better during the match otherwise we weren't going to win. To be able to make those adjustments during the match showed a lot of growth for our program. That was huge. What a great win."
Jenna Thorne led the way with 28 kills against the Mountaineers, followed by 15 from Lott. Five Argos recorded double-digit digs, led by Sacha Legros at 28. Finberg-Roberts and Taylor Christensen recorded 26 digs, while Lott and Adysen Burns recorded 17 and 10. Finberg-Roberts recorded 58 assists.
"We still got a lot of work to do," Duda said. "There's some certain things we need to work on to get better at. Some of our younger players certainly need to learn some things. But this weekend shows that we got a lot of grit and a lot of fight. That was fun to see."
The Argos won't hit the court again until Sept. 2 against MidAmerica Nazarene at the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament.
