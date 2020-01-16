KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Providence men's wrestling team has moved up three spots to No. 9 in the NAIA national rankings.
Montana State-Northern is 17th and Eastern Oregon 18th. Sidney's Gresh Jones, from Sidney, is ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds for Dickinson State.
The Argos are coming off a successful weekend at the National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky, where they finished seventh. In five matches, all against teams ranked in the top 15, the Argos finished 3-2.
"We started the season at 16th," interim UP coach Steve Komac said. "We've now climbed to ninth, which shows good progress throughout the year. We want to keep climbing."
The Argos' two defeats came to Grandview and Lindsey Wilson, ranked first and fourth. Providence twice defeated Southeastern, now 10th, and also topped Indiana Tech, now 16th.
Six Argos are individually ranked.
Shonn Roberts, the Cascade Collegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week, remained No. 3 in the 149-pound class. Casey Dobson (157) remained fourth and John Hensley (197) remained sixth. Jordan Komac (165) moved up one spot to ninth and Hayden Schrull (184) advanced seven spots to 13th. Justin Harbison (285) is new to the individual rankings, coming in at No. 6.
Isaac Bartel of MSU-Northern is second at 197 pounds.
The Argos compete in the Missouri Valley Invitational this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.