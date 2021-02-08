CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two University of Providence wrestlers and a men's indoor track and field athlete from Eastern Oregon are local athletes honored as the Cascade Collegiate Conference players of the week for their respective sports.
In men's wrestling, Eli Walston of Columbus was recognized. Walston, the 15th-ranked wrestler in the NAIA at 133 pounds, was 3-0 for the Argos at the Nampa Collegiate Invite. The senior scored two pins and a major decision at the meet.
In women's wrestling, the Argos' Emily Lorring was singled out. Lorring, a 143-pound freshman from Kodiak, Alaska, posted a 3-0 mark at the Nampa Collegiate Invite. She registered two pins and a 10-0 victory at the event.
The men's indoor track and field track athlete of the week was Eastern Oregon's Cody Milmine, from Buffalo, Wyoming. The speedy sophomore posted a school-record tying time of 6.91 seconds in the 60-meter preliminaries. He then bettered that mark in the finals with a time of 6.83 seconds. The time is the seventh fastest in the NAIA this year according to a CCC press release
