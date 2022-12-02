GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are the results of the women's tournament portion of the Battle of the Rockies.
Women`s - 109
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Erin Hikiji of University of Providence
2nd Place - Stephanie Blankenship of Eastern Oregon University
3rd Place - Alyssa Poe-Hatten of University of Providence
4th Place - Nayeli Flores Roque of Eastern Oregon University
5th Place - Ira Navarro of University of Providence
6th Place - Nyla O`Brien of University of Providence
Round 1
Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by fall over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 0:49)
Ira Navarro (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)
Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 3:25)
Round 2
Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) (Fall 0:31)
Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)
Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 11-0)
Round 3
Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by fall over Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) (Fall 1:15)
Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)
Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)
Round 4
Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)
Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)
Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by forfeit over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (FF)
Round 5
Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)
Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (Fall 2:31)
Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 4:59)
Women`s - 116
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ashley Gooman of University of Providence
2nd Place - Jenna Petryna of Unattached
3rd Place - Lexus Bertagnolli of Snow
4th Place - Sierra Gonzales of Eastern Oregon University
Round 1
Jenna Petryna (Unattached) won by tech fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 10-0)
Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Round 2
Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 10-0)
Jenna Petryna (Unattached) won by tech fall over Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) (TF 11-0)
Round 3
Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) won by fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 1:31)
Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by decision over Jenna Petryna (Unattached ) (Dec 13-10)
Women`s - 123
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Taylor Mcpherson of University of Alberta
2nd Place - Robbie Ann Pingal of University of Alberta
3rd Place - Paige Chafin of Eastern Oregon University
4th Place - Lily Grismer of University of Providence
5th Place - Neida Valle of Snow
6th Place - Samantha Memmott of Snow
Round 1
Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 13-0)
Neida Valle (Snow) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 18-6)
Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)
Round 2
Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 14-3)
Lily Grismer (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 14-1)
Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (Fall 0:34)
Round 3
Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)
Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Round 4
Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 11-0)
Round 5
Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)
Lily Grismer (University of Providence) won by forfeit over Neida Valle (Snow) (FF)
Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by fall over Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) (Fall 2:17)
Women`s - 130
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaylee Moore of Eastern Oregon University
2nd Place - Gabbriella Parini of University of Providence
3rd Place - Amy Bell of University of Alberta
4th Place - Shelby Fedor of Unattached
5th Place - Isabella Arriaga of University of Providence
6th Place - Cheyenne Cummings of Snow
1st Place Match
Kaylee Moore (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Gabbriella Parini (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)
3rd Place Match
Amy Bell (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Shelby Fedor (Unattached ) (TF 18-6)
5th Place Match
Isabella Arriaga (University of Providence) won by decision over Cheyenne Cummings (Snow) (Dec 6-2)
Women`s - 136
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Paige Respicio of University of Providence
2nd Place - Mariah Wahl of University of Providence
3rd Place - Morgan Shines of Eastern Oregon University
4th Place - Corrie Williams of Snow
5th Place - Sophie Miller of Snow
6th Place - Olivia Barton of Snow
1st Place Match
Paige Respicio (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Mariah Wahl (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Morgan Shines (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Corrie Williams (Snow) (TF 11-0)
5th Place Match
Sophie Miller (Snow) won by fall over Olivia Barton (Snow) (Fall 1:39)
Women`s - 143
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Miki Rowbottom of University of Calgary
2nd Place - Liv Wieber of Eastern Oregon University
3rd Place - Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp of University of Providence
4th Place - Katie Mulkay of University of Alberta
5th Place - Angelina Ellis-Toddington of University of Calgary
6th Place - Angella Van Valkenburg of Snow
1st Place Match
Miki Rowbottom (University of Calgary) won by decision over Liv Wieber (Eastern Oregon University) (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (University of Providence) won by decision over Katie Mulkay (University of Alberta) (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Angelina Ellis-Toddington (University of Calgary) won by tech fall over Angella Van Valkenburg (Snow) (TF 11-0)
Women`s - 155
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sadie Antoque of University of Providence
2nd Place - Andrea Franko of University of Alberta
3rd Place - Maria Sawiak of University of Alberta
4th Place - Dylan Huddy of University of Providence
5th Place - Ashlea Larson of Snow
6th Place - Rosa Ramirez of Eastern Oregon University
1st Place Match
Sadie Antoque (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Andrea Franko (University of Alberta) (TF 11-0)
3rd Place Match
Maria Sawiak (University of Alberta) won by fall over Dylan Huddy (University of Providence) (Fall 1:28)
5th Place Match
Ashlea Larson (Snow) won by decision over Rosa Ramirez (Eastern Oregon University) (Dec 11-2)
Women`s - 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Olivia Robinson of Eastern Oregon University
2nd Place - Brydon Switzer of University of Alberta
3rd Place - Jolette Miner-Ho of University of Providence
Round 1
Olivia Robinson (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Brydon Switzer (University of Alberta) (TF 10-0)
Round 2
Brydon Switzer (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Jolette Miner-Ho (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)
Round 3
Olivia Robinson (Eastern Oregon University) won by decision over Jolette Miner-Ho (University of Providence) (Dec 8-0)
Women`s - 191
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alexis Tupuola of University of Providence
2nd Place - Audrey Gribble of Snow
Round 1
Alexis Tupuola (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Audrey Gribble (Snow) (TF 11-0)
Round 2
Alexis Tupuola (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Audrey Gribble (Snow) (TF 10-0)
The Argos will host duals Saturday against Eastern Oregon and Snow College (Utah).
Watch all matches at www.upargos.com.
