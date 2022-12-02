Providence logo

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are the results of the women's tournament portion of the Battle of the Rockies.

Women`s - 109

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Erin Hikiji of University of Providence

2nd Place - Stephanie Blankenship of Eastern Oregon University

3rd Place - Alyssa Poe-Hatten of University of Providence

4th Place - Nayeli Flores Roque of Eastern Oregon University

5th Place - Ira Navarro of University of Providence

6th Place - Nyla O`Brien of University of Providence

Round 1

Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by fall over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 0:49)

Ira Navarro (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)

Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 3:25)

Round 2

Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) (Fall 0:31)

Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)

Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 11-0)

Round 3

Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by fall over Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) (Fall 1:15)

Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)

Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)

Round 4

Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)

Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)

Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by forfeit over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (FF)

Round 5

Alyssa Poe-Hatten (University of Providence) won by no contest over Ira Navarro (University of Providence) (NC)

Stephanie Blankenship (Eastern Oregon University) won by fall over Nyla O`Brien (University of Providence) (Fall 2:31)

Erin Hikiji (University of Providence) won by fall over Nayeli Flores Roque (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 4:59)

Women`s - 116

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ashley Gooman of University of Providence

2nd Place - Jenna Petryna of Unattached

3rd Place - Lexus Bertagnolli of Snow

4th Place - Sierra Gonzales of Eastern Oregon University

Round 1

Jenna Petryna (Unattached) won by tech fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 10-0)

Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Round 2

Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 10-0)

Jenna Petryna (Unattached) won by tech fall over Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) (TF 11-0)

Round 3

Lexus Bertagnolli (Snow) won by fall over Sierra Gonzales (Eastern Oregon University) (Fall 1:31)

Ashley Gooman (University of Providence) won by decision over Jenna Petryna (Unattached ) (Dec 13-10)

Women`s - 123

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Mcpherson of University of Alberta

2nd Place - Robbie Ann Pingal of University of Alberta

3rd Place - Paige Chafin of Eastern Oregon University

4th Place - Lily Grismer of University of Providence

5th Place - Neida Valle of Snow

6th Place - Samantha Memmott of Snow

Round 1

Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 13-0)

Neida Valle (Snow) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 18-6)

Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)

Round 2

Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) (TF 14-3)

Lily Grismer (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 14-1)

Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (Fall 0:34)

Round 3

Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)

Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Round 4

Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Neida Valle (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Lily Grismer (University of Providence) (TF 11-0)

Round 5

Paige Chafin (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Samantha Memmott (Snow) (TF 10-0)

Lily Grismer (University of Providence) won by forfeit over Neida Valle (Snow) (FF)

Taylor Mcpherson (University of Alberta) won by fall over Robbie Ann Pingal (University of Alberta) (Fall 2:17)

Women`s - 130

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaylee Moore of Eastern Oregon University

2nd Place - Gabbriella Parini of University of Providence

3rd Place - Amy Bell of University of Alberta

4th Place - Shelby Fedor of Unattached

5th Place - Isabella Arriaga of University of Providence

6th Place - Cheyenne Cummings of Snow

1st Place Match

Kaylee Moore (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Gabbriella Parini (University of Providence) (TF 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Amy Bell (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Shelby Fedor (Unattached ) (TF 18-6)

5th Place Match

Isabella Arriaga (University of Providence) won by decision over Cheyenne Cummings (Snow) (Dec 6-2)

Women`s - 136

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Paige Respicio of University of Providence

2nd Place - Mariah Wahl of University of Providence

3rd Place - Morgan Shines of Eastern Oregon University

4th Place - Corrie Williams of Snow

5th Place - Sophie Miller of Snow

6th Place - Olivia Barton of Snow

1st Place Match

Paige Respicio (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Mariah Wahl (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Shines (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Corrie Williams (Snow) (TF 11-0)

5th Place Match

Sophie Miller (Snow) won by fall over Olivia Barton (Snow) (Fall 1:39)

Women`s - 143

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Miki Rowbottom of University of Calgary

2nd Place - Liv Wieber of Eastern Oregon University

3rd Place - Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp of University of Providence

4th Place - Katie Mulkay of University of Alberta

5th Place - Angelina Ellis-Toddington of University of Calgary

6th Place - Angella Van Valkenburg of Snow

1st Place Match

Miki Rowbottom (University of Calgary) won by decision over Liv Wieber (Eastern Oregon University) (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (University of Providence) won by decision over Katie Mulkay (University of Alberta) (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Angelina Ellis-Toddington (University of Calgary) won by tech fall over Angella Van Valkenburg (Snow) (TF 11-0)

Women`s - 155

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sadie Antoque of University of Providence

2nd Place - Andrea Franko of University of Alberta

3rd Place - Maria Sawiak of University of Alberta

4th Place - Dylan Huddy of University of Providence

5th Place - Ashlea Larson of Snow

6th Place - Rosa Ramirez of Eastern Oregon University

1st Place Match

Sadie Antoque (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Andrea Franko (University of Alberta) (TF 11-0)

3rd Place Match

Maria Sawiak (University of Alberta) won by fall over Dylan Huddy (University of Providence) (Fall 1:28)

5th Place Match

Ashlea Larson (Snow) won by decision over Rosa Ramirez (Eastern Oregon University) (Dec 11-2)

Women`s - 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Olivia Robinson of Eastern Oregon University

2nd Place - Brydon Switzer of University of Alberta

3rd Place - Jolette Miner-Ho of University of Providence

Round 1

Olivia Robinson (Eastern Oregon University) won by tech fall over Brydon Switzer (University of Alberta) (TF 10-0)

Round 2

Brydon Switzer (University of Alberta) won by tech fall over Jolette Miner-Ho (University of Providence) (TF 10-0)

Round 3

Olivia Robinson (Eastern Oregon University) won by decision over Jolette Miner-Ho (University of Providence) (Dec 8-0)

Women`s - 191

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alexis Tupuola of University of Providence

2nd Place - Audrey Gribble of Snow

Round 1

Alexis Tupuola (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Audrey Gribble (Snow) (TF 11-0)

Round 2

Alexis Tupuola (University of Providence) won by tech fall over Audrey Gribble (Snow) (TF 10-0)

The Argos will host duals Saturday against Eastern Oregon and Snow College (Utah).

Watch all matches at www.upargos.com.

Tags

Load comments