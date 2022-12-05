CORVALLIS, Ore. - No. 8-ranked University of Providence's Ashley Gooman was named the Rize Laboratory Women's Wrestler of the Week Monday by the Cascade Conference.
Gooman, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, went 5-0 over the weekend at the Battle of the Rockies Open to win her weight bracket. The top-ranked 116-pound grappler accumulated one decision, three technical falls and one pin.
Gooman is 13-1 overall on the season with her only loss coming to a member of the University of Iowa who competes on the world team. Gooman and the Argos will next wrestle at the NAIA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky Jan. 6 and 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.