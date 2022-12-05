Providence logo

CORVALLIS, Ore. - No. 8-ranked University of Providence's Ashley Gooman was named the Rize Laboratory Women's Wrestler of the Week Monday by the Cascade Conference.

Gooman, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, went 5-0 over the weekend at the Battle of the Rockies Open to win her weight bracket. The top-ranked 116-pound grappler accumulated one decision, three technical falls and one pin.

Gooman is 13-1 overall on the season with her only loss coming to a member of the University of Iowa who competes on the world team. Gooman and the Argos will next wrestle at the NAIA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky Jan. 6 and 7.

