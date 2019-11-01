BILLINGS — With the season opening Saturday, University of Providence interim head wrestling coach Steve Komac likes the way things are shaping up for his team.
The NAIA Coaches Preseason Top 20 Poll was released Thursday. For 16th-ranked Providence, Shonn Roberts was tied for third in the rankings at 149 pounds, Casey Dobson was second at 157, Boone Giulo was 15th at 157, Jordan Komac was 12th at 165 and John Hensely was seventh at 197.
“We really like the atmosphere in the room,” Komac, the former head coach of the Great Falls Bison wrestling team, told 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “The atmosphere has been excellent in the room. The work ethic coming out of the room has been fantastic. We like our talent level of the athletes we have. We definitely think that we can make improvements throughout the year and do better than some of those rankings. But, there are always a few new challenges with a team getting to know a coach and a coach getting to know the kids, but overall it has been pretty positive.”
The Argos’ first matches of the 2019-20 season are set for Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s Cowboy Open in Laramie.
Komac was hired as the interim coach Sept. 19 after Caleb Schaeffer was placed on administrative leave in August. Schaeffer's name appeared in court records in a human trafficking case and according to an Associated Press story he told police he agreed to meet a woman at a motel in Great Falls for oral sex after he received a text from an unknown phone number.
Before Komac was hired, Cole Mendenhall, a returning assistant coach, “had the kids on board and running and lifting daily, along with our strength training coach and athletic trainer,” Komac said, adding he met with the team the day he was hired before starting practice a short time later.
“That’s about the normal time frame. Everything kind of stayed on pace,” he said, before adding, “Cole did a great job, along with the rest of the UP athletic staff. They did a great job of keeping the kids on task and training.”
Last season, the Argos placed 12th at the national tournament.
“We are going full steam ahead,” Komac, 48, said. “The Argo wrestling program is very well supported out of the college and community of Great Falls and well supported in the state being we only have two collegiate wrestling programs. There is a lot of support and interest to see the program continue to build and move forward.”
One of the biggest challenges for Komac has been learning the business side of being a college head wrestling coach.
“The office side is where some of the learning curve has been," he said, "but the wrestling room has been very comfortable.
“Fundraising, recruiting, those are not really related to high school sports at all. And, other than helping parents run a concession stand here and there, it’s a whole different game when you get to a college level. It is stuff that is totally not unfamiliar, but it is stuff you don’t realize how many hours of the day it takes up.”
The Argos feature five former Great Falls Bison in Dobson, Randy Keesler, Gage Bentley and Komac’s sons, Jarren and Jordan.
“It’s pretty neat. I might feel bad for the boys some days as they’ve been stuck with me since they were young kids,” Komac said. “Overall, it has been a great relationship, so it is enjoyable. They were still kind of kids when they left me and now they are young men. It’s nice to see the growing process.”
Of coaching his sons at college, Komac said the experience has been “fun."
"It is something that any dad in any sport that has raised their kids and coaches knows it comes with ups and downs and overall it is an extremely positive situation to spend that much time with your kids and family,” he said.
Mendenhall and Ty Vinson are assistant coaches. Both wrestled for the Bison under Komac. Mendenhall, a four-time state champ from 2009-12, wrestled at Wyoming and is in his third year with the Argos. Vinson was an assistant with the Bison last year and a two-time state champ who wrestled for Oregon State. Both competed at the NCAA tournament.
“We have a great staff. That sure helps me out a lot,” Komac said. “They are still both young enough to work with the kids individually really well.”
Komac was a successful high school coach at Great Falls, taking over the Bison program for the 2003-04 school year and continuing until he was hired by UP. He is on a one-year leave of absence from Great Falls Public Schools.
The Bison won three straight State AA championships from 2013 through 2015 and were a perennial power.
Komac, who was a state champion at 112 pounds for Havre High and wrestled for two national championship teams at then Northern Montana College in Havre, has also been a head coach at Browning. He held that position for six years before becoming an assistant at Great Falls under Joe Aline.
Luis Carranza, an assistant at Great Falls under Komac and a former Argo wrestler, is the Bison coach.
“I am excited about the opportunity I have. It is definitely a neat opportunity,” Komac said. “It is an opportunity to see what this job looks like at the next level. I have had so much fun working at Great Falls High and such a great experience at Great Falls Public Schools. There were torn emotions in both directions and part of what allowed me this opportunity for me feeling like I could make this step was knowing that I feel good about the coaching staff at Great Falls High, which is currently there under the leadership of Luis Carranza. Luis has been with me a long time and is great with kids.”
