GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence record book will need some serious revision when the current women’s basketball season ends.
The most successful season in UP history could end as early as Friday in Alexandria, Louisiana, or it could last another 12 days. Veteran coach Bill Himmelberg said he believes his Argos will last long enough to set a few more records.
“We’ve been playing well and if we keep it up, I think we should move on to the national tournament,” Himmelberg said before a recent practice session at McLaughlin Center. “We’ve beaten some of the teams we’ll be facing (in Louisiana) and we’ve got great senior leadership, which counts for a lot.”
The greatest of those senior leaders are 6-foot-1 post player Parker Esary and 5-8 point guard Emilee Maldanado, who have combined for more than 4,000 points and 100 victories in their five-year careers. Esary recently broke the school record for rebounds with 1,219; Maldanado needs just three more assists this weekend to break the UP career record set by Erin Legel from 2012-16.
Moreover, both Maldanado and Esary have a good chance to break Legel’s scoring record. Legel tallied 2,129 points in 128 games. Because they were granted an extra season because of COVID, the current Argo stars have played more than 140 games.
Maldanado needs only 22 points Friday night to match that total, and Esary needs 39. Considering that Esary recently scored 39 points against Carroll College in a key Frontier Conference contest, she certainly appears capable. Of course, the Argos can make those record totals much more achievable if the season lasts another round.
UP shared the Frontier Conference regular-season title with Rocky Mountain College with a 12-3 – the first such title for the Argos since the early 1980s. The Argos lost to Carroll in the Frontier playoffs, but still finished with a school-record 25 victories, one more than the 2019-20 squad that advanced to the Elite Eight at the NAIA National Tournament.
That’s the goal for this edition of the Argos, too, but first the Argos need to beat Talladega (Alabama) Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
“We certainly like the fact that our pod is playing at a neutral site,” said Himmelberg. “We’ll be playing at LSU-Alexandria and nobody should have an advantage there.”
Providence has played Talladega (19-11) only once, beating the Alabama school 81-68 at a Tennessee tournament five years ago.
If the Argos win, they’ll play Saturday against either Central Methodist of Missouri (27-5) or Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee.
“Central Methodist is a perennial power and gets a lot of (NCAA) dropdowns,” said Himmelberg. “But we beat them 70-58 the last time we played them at the NAIA Tournament.”
Himmelberg said the Argos have film on all three potential opponents and won’t be surprised by matchups. The Argos are also as healthy as they have been all season.
Providence, ranked No. 16 in the final NAIA poll, has lost twice to Rocky Mountain College, currently ranked No. 10, and has two defeats against No. 11 Carroll. The other losses were to No. 1 Southeastern (Florida) and to Puget Sound, a good NCAA Division III program.
Two wins this weekend will get the Argos back into the national tournament, which runs March 17-22 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. That’s the same venue where the Argos’ volleyball team played at the national tourney last fall.
The Frontier Conference is well-represented in the field of 64 which is shooting for the final 16 spots. Rocky plays at home in Billings against Reinhardt (Ga.); Carroll is in New Orleans to meet Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); and Montana Western plays at Santa Barbara, California, against Science and Arts (Okla.).
