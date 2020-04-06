GREAT FALLS — The Providence softball program announced the signing of Gracie Fleming of Big Timber on Monday morning.
Fleming, a senior at Sweet Grass County High School, also competed in volleyball, basketball and track. On the diamond, Fleming is primarily a catcher but plays infield and outfield as well.
"She will give us speed on the base paths, strengthen our catching staff, and push her teammates to be better," Argos coach Joey Egan said. "Gracie is a hard worker and very coachable. She is a great addition to our program and it's exciting to think about how she will grow as an athlete and help our team."
Said Fleming: "The opportunity to get to compete at the college level with great coaches, a really awesome team, and get a very personalized education is a dream."
