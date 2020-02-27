GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence track and field team announced the signing of Corina Wallace of Bigfork on Thursday.
"Corina is a hard-working, very competitive person with a great personality," UP coach Tony Arntson said. "She will be a great addition to our Argo community."
Wallace lettered in cross country, track and field, and swimming in high school. She completed the 1,600 meters in a time of 5:49 and the 3,200 in 12:46.
Wallace is planning to study psychology upon her arrival in the fall, the school said.
