JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Billings West graduate Glory Konecny placed seventh at 123 pounds at the NAIA Women's Wrestling Invitational here Saturday.
By placing seventh, Konecny earned honorable mention All-American honors. Konecny is a junior for Southern Oregon.
No. 3 seed Ivy Navarro of Providence placed second at 101 pounds. Her sister, Ira Navarro, placed fifth at 101 pounds.
