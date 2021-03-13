JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Billings West graduate Glory Konecny placed seventh at 123 pounds at the NAIA Women's Wrestling Invitational here Saturday.

By placing seventh, Konecny earned honorable mention All-American honors. Konecny is a junior for Southern Oregon.

No. 3 seed Ivy Navarro of Providence placed second at 101 pounds. Her sister, Ira Navarro, placed fifth at 101 pounds.

