GREAT FALLS — Brendan Howard’s well-traveled college basketball career has taken him to four different universities in three different states, but it’s apparently going to end just a few blocks away from the gymnasium where he enjoyed his greatest success.
When Howard suited up for the University of Providence Argos last Saturday night at McLaughlin Center, it represented the final stop in a hoop odyssey that has seen him score more than 2,000 points in high school and well over 1,000 points at the collegiate level. He will have at least a dozen more games with the Argos to add to those totals, and UP coach Steve Keller is thrilled to have Howard — even if it’s for just a few months.
“I’ve been recruiting Brendan since he was in seventh grade,” said Keller, who is in his sixth season as Argos head coach after 11 successful seasons at Montana Western. “We’re ecstatic that’s he’s finally on our team.”
Just a few weeks ago, Howard was playing for the University of North Dakota, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Summit League. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard-forward had some productive games — he scored a season-high 18 points against Montana on Nov. 15 — but he wasn’t playing as much as he wanted. He averaged about eight points and two rebounds per contest off the bench.
“I was getting 10 or 12 minutes a game,” he said Monday after his first extended practice with the Argos. “It just wasn’t a good fit, not the one I expected.”
Howard played parts of three previous seasons at Montana State Billings, an NCAA Division II program where he was Freshman of the Year in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2018-19, and then an all-conference performer for the Yellowjackets in 2019-20, when he averaged more than 20 points per game.
But after a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season — 53 points in only two games — Howard thought he was ready for another shot at the bright lights of NCAA Division I.
“I thought I was ready … but it didn’t work out,” he said. “Sometimes, life throws you a curve ball.”
That was Howard’s second experience with Division I basketball. After a high school career that saw him score a state Class AA record 2,083 points playing for his father, Bob, at Great Falls High, he signed with Eastern Washington.
He redshirted his freshman year at EWU in 2017-18, then decided his chances for playing time were better at MSUB, where his older brother Bobby was an assistant coach under Mick Durham, an old family friend and former MSU Bobcats coach.
Just a few weeks ago, Brendan wasn’t sure he would play basketball again this season. He received his release from UND and returned to Great Falls, unsure of his next step.
“I thought I might coach again for my dad, like I did last year, and work on my masters degree in sports management,” he said.
Keller reached out to Howard and asked whether he would want to join the NAIA program at UP. The Argos have been hit hard by COVID and other health issues, and had to forfeit a Frontier Conference game last week because of a lack of available athletes.
“We found out that Brendan would be eligible to play the second semester for us, but it would count as two years since he already played somewhere else the first semester,” Keller said. “He was willing to do it, so now we have to figure out how he can help us the most.”
Howard scored 16 points in 29 minutes last Saturday night in a loss against Montana Tech, even though he didn’t know the plays. He’ll have a bigger role this week when UP plays host to Carroll College on Thursday night and at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Howard said he’s interested in playing pro basketball overseas next year if an opportunity arises, but eventually he wants to follow his parents into coaching. Bob Howard has been a high school basketball coach for more than 30 years, and Brendan’s mother, Kathleen, is a high school teacher and former coach who was one of the best players in Montana State history.
“I really like coaching and I’ve been around some good coaches,” Brendan said. “I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from coach Keller, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.