GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's wrestling team announced the signing of Ryan Running Crane this week.
Running Crane graduated from Browning High School this past spring.
"Ryan is a very talented individual that is also a great competitor," UP coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "I can see how much he loves wrestling and cares for others through his actions. I know Ryan has a ton of wrestling ability and I am excited he chose the University of Providence to continue his wrestling career. He is also an excellent student in the classroom and he is going to do great things here."
