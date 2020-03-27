GREAT FALLS – The Providence rodeo program announced the signing of Hailey Christian of Sand Coulee on Friday morning.
Christian is a multi-sport athlete who played basketball and volleyball and ran track for Centerville.
Christian also was academic all-state all four years. She plans to study biology at Providence.
"Hailey is a great local kid and it excites me that we are continuing to add more students from the area," Argos rodeo coach Sylvan La Cross said in a press release from the school. "I've gotten to know her a little bit over the past few years and I think she can add a lot to this team. She brings a solid background of teamwork and academics to the team and she's proof that the student comes first and that you can still be a solid athlete in multiple sports. I'm looking forward to watching her rodeo career progress and see a bright future ahead for her."
