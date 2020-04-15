GREAT FALLS – Centerville's Carson McGinness has agreed to join the Providence men's basketball team, the Argos announced Wednesday afternoon.
McGinness, who also played football and ran track for the Miners, led his team to its first win in the divisional tournament in 31 years. He was all-conference as a sophomore, junior and senior and all-state as a senior. He was also academic all-state all four years.
"Carson is a pure scorer," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "He is capable of hitting five or six 3-pointers on any given night. He is another local athlete and we are excited to watch him progress as an Argo."
McGinness plans on studying forensic justice at Providence.
McGinness originally signed to play football for Montana Western in February, but referenced a desire to stay closer to home for his family when choosing Providence.
