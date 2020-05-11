GREAT FALLS — Columbus' Carter Beer will be on the University of Providence wrestling and rodeo squads beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
As a senior this year for the Columbus-Absarokee-Park City wrestling team, he qualified for the State B-C tourney by winning the 285-pound bracket at the Southern B-C divisional.
Beer also played football in high school. Argos coaches are excited to have the two-sport athlete signed to compete at UP.
"We continue to add strength and numbers in our upper weights with the signing of Carter," UP wrestling coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "I got a chance to watch Carter wrestle a few times this year in person and a couple things that stood out to me is he is extremely talented and not intimidated by any opponent. I watched him give some of the best kids in the state a run for their money and I see lots of potential for Carter to continue to improve."
"Carter is going to be a nice addition to the rodeo team in the sense that his work ethic will be contagious amongst the others," rodeo coach Sylvan La Cross said in a UP release. "He's taken an interest in steer wrestling as of late and his size and athletic ability are going to be a dangerous combination when we can get in the practice pen and start fine tuning his new found passion."
