GREAT FALLS – The Providence athletic department announced Thursday the hiring of Danny Burstein as the interim head coach of the men's soccer program.
Burstein takes over for Matt Ball, now an assistant at Montana State-Billings. Burstein was the assistant coach under Ball in 2018.
"We're very fortunate to have Danny join our program again," Argos athletic director Doug Hashley said. "He has an advantage of knowing some of our student-athletes already and knowing the University of Providence system is very helpful. I'm excited for Danny and our men's soccer program."
"I also want to personally thank Matt Ball for his dedication and commitment to our program during his time with us. We were very fortunate to have a coach like him on our staff and I wish him the best moving forward."
Burstein spent the past year as an assistant coach at Adams State, a NCAA Division II school in Alamosa, Colorado, as an assistant coach for both the men's and women's programs, working primarily with the goalkeepers.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to return to the University of Providence," Burstein said. "I'm grateful to Doug for providing me the chance to follow in Coach Ball's footsteps and build on what I helped him start a little over two years ago. It is a place I wanted to return to at some point in my career, I just didn't realize it would happen so fast. UP has a great environment where everyone makes you feel welcomed and is working to help our students succeed in every endeavor."
