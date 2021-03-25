KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Providence women's basketball standout Emilee Maldonado has become the first player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors, the school announced Thursday.
Argos teammate Parker Esary was chosen to the third team, becoming the Argos' first four-time All-American. Carroll's Dani Wagner is second team and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald is third team alongside Esary.
Carroll's Jamie Pickens and Christine Denny are honorable mention picks. Also earning honorable mention is Columbia Falls' Kiara Burlage, who played for Lewis-Clark State in Idaho.
"We knew when we recruited both of them that they were going to be big time players," Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said. "That was a great recruiting class for us bringing those two together. They complement each other and that kind of helps them both be successful."
Maldonado is the first player in the program to be a first-, second- and third-team All-American. She was second team as a sophomore and third team as a junior.
Maldonado averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals a game. She shot 50% from the 3-point line and 91.3% from the free throw line. She finished the season ranked third in the nation in free throw percentage (91.3%) and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (50.0%).
For her efforts, she was named the Frontier Conference Player of the Year.
"I'm so excited for her," Himmelberg said. "It's well-deserving. She's a great player. It's a big deal for our program and a big deal for her."
"I think it's been her best year here by far," he said. "She's just able to do it all – get us a basket, get to the rim, anything that we need her to do to help us win. With the season she had, there's no question that she's one of the best players in the country."
Esary was honorable mention All-America her first two seasons and was second team last season. Facing constant double-teams, she still managed to average 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 assists per game. She shot 61.5% from the field, good for second in the nation.
"She had just an outstanding year," Himmelberg said. "She can just dominate the game by scoring, by rebounding and her defensive presence in the middle. She can control the game anytime she wants. She's such a leader for us on and off the court vocally and our girls really rally around that."
"Her ability to be able to score whenever we need it is critical. If we get the ball to her in the post, it's a basket. We know we need to get the ball to her and Emilee is really good at that. She forces double teams,which opens everything up for everybody else."
"I'm grateful for how our team plays and how we play together. It says a lot about our team that we can have two on there. They both steal votes from each other all the time for different awards. They're both so good. They both bring their own unique identity. I'm just happy for both of them."
