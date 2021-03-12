JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Billings West graduate and Southern Oregon women's wrestler Glory Konecny (123) has secured a top-eight finish at the NAIA National Invitational here.
Konecny won her first-round match with a 9-3 decision over Prethy Enriquez of Midland but fell by technical fall in the next round. However, she rallied back with victories by technical fall, decision and pin in the consolation rounds. Konecny will meet the No. 6 seed, Jacqueline Ghent of Campbellsville, in her next match Saturday.
Providence's Brooke Cicierski, also a West graduate, was eliminated from the tourney with a pair of losses at 130 pounds.
The top-six finishers in each weigh division are recognized as NAIA All-Americans. Those who place seventh or eighth are honorable mention All-Americans.
Sisters Ivy and Ira Navarro of UP both earned All-American honors.
Ivy Navarro, the No. 3 seed at 101 pounds, won all three of her matches by 10-0 scores and will wrestle in the semifinals on Saturday. Also wrestling at 101 pounds, Ira was defeated by the No. 1 seed, Nina Pham, of Wayland Baptist 10-0 in the first round, but bounced back with three wins to remain alive in the consolation bracket.
The second day of the meet starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
