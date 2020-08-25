State wrestling tournament (copy)

Kai Stewart won the Class AA 138-pound championship at state in 2018. After a year at Minot State, he has transferred to Providence. 

GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's wrestling program announced Monday that Kai Stewart will join the roster for the upcoming season.

Stewart is transferring after spending his freshman season at Minot State in North Dakota. As a wrestler at Great Falls CMR, he won a Montana State championship at 138 pounds and was a finalist three times.

"Kai is a very accomplished competitor with lots of room to grow," Providence coach Steve Komac said. "He is a seasoned wrestler that has found success at all levels thus far and we think he is capable of doing well here at UP."

Stewart was also on the Honor Roll four times in high school. He plans to study psychology at Providence.

