PORTLAND, Ore. — Huntley Project and University of Great Falls product TJ Harris has been hired by Portland State to be an assistant women's basketball coach, the Big Sky Conference school announced Thursday.
Harris graduated from Project in 2011 and from UGF (now the University of Providence) four years later. As a senior point guard with the Argos, he earned a first-team all-conference selection after averaging nearly 15 points and four assists per game while shooting almost 43% from 3-point range.
From 2017 to 2020, Harris was both the boys and girls basketball head coach at Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff, Arizona. Harris' most recent coaching job was as men’s basketball assistant at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and he also taught AP Chemistry at Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Arizona.
"TJ has years of experience working both at the high school and college levels and brings immense knowledge of the game, leadership qualities and the ability to foster meaningful relationships with our players, staff and PSU community," Vikings women's basketball coach Chelsey Gregg said in a press release. "His passion for the game along with being an advocate for mental, social and emotional health for our student-athletes makes him a great addition to our program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.