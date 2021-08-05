TORONTO — Former Providence All-American basketball player Zaccheus Darko-Kelly has been invited to join the Toronto Raptors' 15-man Summer League roster, the team announced Thursday.
Darko-Kelly, a Great Falls native who played high school ball at Missoula Sentinel, is one of eight rookies. He averaged 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks this past season for Providence.
Toronto opens Summer League play Sunday against the New York Knicks and then play Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. They close the week with two more games.
