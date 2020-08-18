Marcus Stephens

Marcus Stephens was honorable mention all-region for Sheridan (Wyo.) College this past season.

 

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's basketball team announced the signing of Marcus Stephens on Tuesday evening.

Stephens, a 6-foot-3 guard transferring from Sheridan (Wyo.) College, originally played for Federal Way (Wash.) High School.

"Marcus is a long-skilled guard who can score at all three levels," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "He will be an impact player in our league."

Stephens averaged 20.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists this past season for Sheridan, which recently dropped its athletic program amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was honorable mention all-region for the Generals.

Stephens plans to study sports management at Providence.

