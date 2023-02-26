LA GRANDE, Ore. — Ira Navarro (101 pounds), Ashley Gooman (116), Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (130), and Sadie Antoque (155) each won titles to lead the University of Providence women's wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women's Wrestling Championship Tournament Sunday.

The other places for No. 8 UP were 101, Erin Hikiji, 2nd; 109, Alyssa Poe-Hatten, 4th; 116, Lily Grismer, 6th; 123, Alicia Frank, 4th; 136, Paige Respicio, 2nd; 170, Jolette Miner-Ho, 4th; and 191, Alexis Tupuola, 4th.

