LA GRANDE, Ore. — Ira Navarro (101 pounds), Ashley Gooman (116), Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (130), and Sadie Antoque (155) each won titles to lead the University of Providence women's wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women's Wrestling Championship Tournament Sunday.
The other places for No. 8 UP were 101, Erin Hikiji, 2nd; 109, Alyssa Poe-Hatten, 4th; 116, Lily Grismer, 6th; 123, Alicia Frank, 4th; 136, Paige Respicio, 2nd; 170, Jolette Miner-Ho, 4th; and 191, Alexis Tupuola, 4th.
Navarro won the title at 101 pounds over Hikiji by medical forfeit.
The CCC received 36 automatic qualifiers to the NAIA national tourney, in addition to eight coach selected wildcards.
Navarro, Hikiji, Gooman, Poe-Hatten, Frank, Estrella-Beauchamp, Respicio, and Antoque all earned automatic bids to the NAIA championships March 10-11 in Jamestown, North Dakota. An at-large bid was earned by Tupuola at 191 pounds.
Also listed in the CCC news release as an at-large qualifier was Glory Konecny of Southern Oregon at 116 pounds. Konecny, of Billings, placed fourth at the CCC tourney.
Providence won the CCC Team Sportsmanship award for demonstrating outstanding character and sportsmanship.
Southern Oregon was the team champion with 158 points, Menlo was second with 148 and UP placed third at 138.5. Eastern Oregon was fourth with 99.5 points, Vanguard fifth with 73, and Simpson University sixth with 6.5.
The remaining at-large qualifiers for the national tourney will be announced Tuesday by the NAIA national office. A 10-member committee consisting of conference raters and oversight members will select those at-large qualifiers according to a CCC news release.
