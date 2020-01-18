MARSHALL, Mo. – Four Providence men's wrestlers placed at the Missouri Valley Invite on Saturday.
Eli Walston (125 pounds) and Hayden Schrull (184) both finished fourth for the Argos. Justin Harbison (285) was sixth and Jordan Komac (165) eighth.
"I thought we competed very well overall," interim UP coach Steve Komac said. "We came out with four kids placing in the top eight. That's similar to what it takes to get All-American honors. It was a good tournament."
The Argos had seven wrestlers advance to the second day of competition in one of the top individual tournaments in the country. Four Argos starters also sat out to nurse injuries.
"We rested a few guys," Komac said. "Six months is a long college season. We want to make sure we get to the end of the season as healthy as we can. We also wanted to give some of our other guys experience. Everyone stepped up. We have a lot of depth."
The Argos will next hit the mats at the Tyler Plummer Open in Dickinson, North Dakota, next Saturday.
