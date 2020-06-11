GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's wrestling team has announced that Great Falls High's Brendan Hensley will join the program.
Hensley was an all-conference wrestler named Iron Man all four years for the Bison. He was instrumental in his team winning the Montana AA state championship in February.
Hensley, who was also named to the honor roll and was a member of the Junior Honor Society, advanced to the state tournament, where he lost in the first consolation round.
"Brendan Hensley is a great young man that I have grown to truly appreciate and enjoy," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "His improvements throughout high school have been great and he brings a good work ethic and commitment to the sport. He is also a good student and is choosing to join UP for all the right reasons. I am excited to get to continue to work with Brendan."
Hensley plans to study psychology at Providence.
